NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Showcases -3.89% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month and a 3.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for NXPI is 258.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on March 08, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 179.94. however, the company has experienced a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month and a 3.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.08. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $178.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 9,039 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $24,039 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.