Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has gone up by 13.65% for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a 25.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for NVEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for NVEI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Right Now?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NVEI is $49.76, which is $17.2 above the current market price. The public float for NVEI is 65.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for NVEI on March 08, 2023 was 350.07K shares.

NVEI) stock’s latest price update

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI)’s stock price has increased by 6.91 compared to its previous closing price of 32.71. however, the company has experienced a 13.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has gone up by 13.65% for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a 25.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for NVEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for NVEI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVEI reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for NVEI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

NVEI Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw 37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.83 for the present operating margin

+67.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +14.12. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.