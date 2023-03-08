Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is above average at 15.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is $98.07, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 207.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRS on March 08, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

NTRS stock's latest price update

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 95.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTRS’s Market Performance

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has experienced a -2.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.65% drop in the past month, and a 1.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for NTRS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $95 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRS reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for NTRS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRS, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NTRS Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.68. In addition, Northern Trust Corporation saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Tyler Jason J., who sale 1,764 shares at the price of $96.98 back on Feb 06. After this action, Tyler Jason J. now owns 30,470 shares of Northern Trust Corporation, valued at $171,073 using the latest closing price.

Allnutt Lauren E, the EVP & Controller of Northern Trust Corporation, sale 393 shares at $105.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Allnutt Lauren E is holding 4,534 shares at $41,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corporation stands at +17.03. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.