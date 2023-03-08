NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NXT is $38.17, The public float for NXT is 32.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on March 08, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NXT) stock’s latest price update

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 32.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NXT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.27% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to NXT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

NXT Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +11.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, NEXTracker Inc. saw 11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+9.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for NEXTracker Inc. stands at +3.49. Equity return is now at value 49.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.