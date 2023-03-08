New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is $3.33, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for NYMT is 361.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NYMT on March 08, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has seen a -8.24% decrease in the past week, with a -22.47% drop in the past month, and a -15.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for NYMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.26% for NYMT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYMT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

NYMT Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+29.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -70.63. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.