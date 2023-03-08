Navigating the Volatility of WW International Inc.’s (WW) Stock

In the past week, WW stock has gone up by 46.98%, with a monthly gain of 14.81% and a quarterly surge of 34.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.67% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.20% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $5.13, which is -$0.82 below the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WW on March 08, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has decreased by -22.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to WW, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

WW Trading at 24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.27%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +44.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Stark Heather, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stark Heather now owns 13,302 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Sistani Sima, the Chief Executive Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 63,935 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sistani Sima is holding 63,935 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at +5.52. Equity return is now at value 37.40, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WW International Inc. (WW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.