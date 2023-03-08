Navigating the Volatility of O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) Stock

In the past week, OI stock has gone up by 2.12%, with a monthly decline of -1.56% and a quarterly surge of 34.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is $24.80, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for OI is 152.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OI on March 08, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

OI) stock’s latest price update

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 22.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

OI Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.19. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Torno Vitaliano, who sale 17,299 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Feb 07. After this action, Torno Vitaliano now owns 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $384,306 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc., sale 2,510 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 55,368 shares at $56,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.