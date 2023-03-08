Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.17% for MTVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for MTVC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) Right Now?

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1038.00x compared to its average ratio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for MTVC is 34.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTVC on March 08, 2023 was 291.05K shares.

MTVC) stock’s latest price update

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.17% for MTVC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for MTVC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

MTVC Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTVC fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Motive Capital Corp II saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTVC starting from Citadel GP LLC, who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Sep 09. After this action, Citadel GP LLC now owns 970,932 shares of Motive Capital Corp II, valued at $17,034 using the latest closing price.

Citadel GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Motive Capital Corp II, sale 1,700 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Citadel GP LLC is holding 969,232 shares at $17,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTVC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.