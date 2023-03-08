MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 31.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is $34.33, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 201.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on March 08, 2023 was 802.09K shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has seen a -2.51% decrease for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a -1.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for MDU Resources Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MDU, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

MDU Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw 2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.