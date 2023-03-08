McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stock Experiences -6.96% Monthly Change

The stock of McKesson Corporation (MCK) has gone down by -3.57% for the week, with a -6.96% drop in the past month and a -12.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.81% for MCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.11% for MCK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Right Now?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCK is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCK is $428.54, which is $92.42 above the current price. The public float for MCK is 136.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCK on March 08, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

MCK) stock’s latest price update

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 347.89. However, the company has seen a -3.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MCK, setting the target price at $378 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

MCK Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $358.23. In addition, McKesson Corporation saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from Avila Nancy, who sale 161 shares at the price of $370.02 back on Feb 03. After this action, Avila Nancy now owns 4,631 shares of McKesson Corporation, valued at $59,573 using the latest closing price.

TYLER BRIAN S., the Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Corporation, sale 7,416 shares at $380.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that TYLER BRIAN S. is holding 75,737 shares at $2,818,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+4.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for McKesson Corporation stands at +0.42. Equity return is now at value -147.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.