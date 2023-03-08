MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Stock Observes 7.93% 200-Day Moving Average

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for MasterBrand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for MBC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Right Now?

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBC is $9.00, which is -$0.55 below the current price. The public float for MBC is 127.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBC on March 08, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

MBC) stock’s latest price update

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 9.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MBC Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC fell by -1.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, MasterBrand Inc. saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 1,481 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 23. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 15,779,507 shares of MasterBrand Inc., valued at $12,608 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of MasterBrand Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 15,778,583 shares at $11,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc. stands at +6.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.