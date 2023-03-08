Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 175.12. however, the company has experienced a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that Marriott Earnings Top Views as Travel Demand Holds Strong

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.59.

The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for MAR on March 08, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR’s stock has seen a 2.56% increase for the week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month and a 4.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.24. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Brown William P, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $170.03 back on Feb 24. After this action, Brown William P now owns 17,738 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $425,075 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Rena Hozore, the EVP & General Counsel of Marriott International Inc., sale 7,821 shares at $172.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Reiss Rena Hozore is holding 16,284 shares at $1,345,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. Equity return is now at value 182.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.