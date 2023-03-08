Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is above average at 19.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is $61.55, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 159.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOGI on March 08, 2023 was 708.76K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI)’s stock price has increased by 2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 51.68. however, the company has experienced a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/24/23 that Stock Market News

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI’s stock has risen by 0.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly drop of -13.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for LOGI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to LOGI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

LOGI Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.60. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw -14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Arunkundrum Prakash, who sale 5,831 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jan 06. After this action, Arunkundrum Prakash now owns 63,000 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $379,270 using the latest closing price.

AEBISCHER PATRICK, the Director of Logitech International S.A., sale 10,000 shares at $61.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that AEBISCHER PATRICK is holding 12,511 shares at $613,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+39.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 32.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.02. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.