LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.61.

The average price recommended by analysts for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is $12.33, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for LPSN is 70.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On March 08, 2023, LPSN’s average trading volume was 953.21K shares.

LPSN) stock’s latest price update

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 11.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen a 5.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -38.49% decline in the past month and a -15.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.21% for LPSN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPSN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

LPSN Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -36.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Collins John DeNeen, who sale 412 shares at the price of $10.79 back on Nov 01. After this action, Collins John DeNeen now owns 216,543 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $4,445 using the latest closing price.

Osumi Norman M., the Chief Accounting Officer of LivePerson Inc., sale 475 shares at $23.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Osumi Norman M. is holding 8,235 shares at $11,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.14 for the present operating margin

+62.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivePerson Inc. stands at -26.61. Equity return is now at value -126.40, with -20.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.