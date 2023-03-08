Lilium N.V. (LILM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LILM is $4.33, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for LILM is 150.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on March 08, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has experienced a -7.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.05% decline in the past month and a -36.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for LILM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.34% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $1 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to LILM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

LILM Trading at -22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0624. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616925.53 for the present operating margin

-13702.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilium N.V. stands at -874544.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.