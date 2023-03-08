Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.75.

The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on March 08, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 15.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSPD’s Market Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has experienced a -3.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.92% drop in the past month, and a -14.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.21% for LSPD stock, with a simple moving average of -20.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.