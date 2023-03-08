Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for LBTYK is 250.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for LBTYK on March 08, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 20.89. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LBTYK’s Market Performance

LBTYK’s stock has fallen by -5.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly drop of -1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.35% for LBTYK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.40. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from Waldron Jason, who sale 7,193 shares at the price of $20.40 back on Nov 23. After this action, Waldron Jason now owns 35,683 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $146,763 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,803 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 92,419 shares at $218,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.