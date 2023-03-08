Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has seen a -0.57% decrease in the past week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month, and a -12.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for LDOS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is 19.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is $118.36, which is $20.9 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On March 08, 2023, LDOS’s average trading volume was 867.39K shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 96.95. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.46. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Fubini David G, who sale 6,189 shares at the price of $109.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fubini David G now owns 12,463 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $675,839 using the latest closing price.

Cage Christopher R, the Chief Financial Officer of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 1,601 shares at $106.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Cage Christopher R is holding 13,874 shares at $170,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.