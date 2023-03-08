Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 210.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) by analysts is $108.38, which is $32.34 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of LNTH was 982.06K shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has increased by 2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 72.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.91% and a quarterly rise of 32.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.25% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +25.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.85. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 45.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Heino Mary Anne, who sale 12,189 shares at the price of $73.24 back on Mar 06. After this action, Heino Mary Anne now owns 729,461 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $892,771 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the President & CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 82,055 shares at $73.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 741,650 shares at $5,989,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.