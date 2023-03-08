Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LW stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 2.90% and a quarterly surge of 15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for LW stock, with a simple moving average of 21.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is above average at 30.88x. The 36-month beta value for LW is also noteworthy at 0.53.

The public float for LW is 139.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of LW on March 08, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LW) stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 101.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LW, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

LW Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.33. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Jones Gregory W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $97.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Jones Gregory W now owns 6,384 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $97,493 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Jared, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 11,934 shares at $98.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Smith Michael Jared is holding 74,351 shares at $1,180,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 103.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.