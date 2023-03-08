Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) by analysts is $12.50, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for KBAL is 35.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of KBAL was 127.55K shares.

KBAL) stock’s latest price update

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)’s stock price has increased by 83.79 compared to its previous closing price of 6.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 78.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KBAL’s Market Performance

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has seen a 78.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 73.45% gain in the past month and a 80.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for KBAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 76.19% for KBAL stock, with a simple moving average of 67.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KBAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $80 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to KBAL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

KBAL Trading at 75.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +73.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBAL rose by +79.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Kimball International Inc. saw 89.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.82 for the present operating margin

+31.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimball International Inc. stands at -2.36. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.