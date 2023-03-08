Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 51.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is $96.67, which is $45.99 above the current market price. The public float for KROS is 24.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KROS on March 08, 2023 was 203.00K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS stock saw a decrease of -7.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.77% for KROS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KROS reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for KROS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KROS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

KROS Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.10. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Lachey Jennifer, who sale 46,034 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jul 15. After this action, Lachey Jennifer now owns 95,100 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,381,020 using the latest closing price.

Lachey Jennifer, the Chief Scientific Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,916 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Lachey Jennifer is holding 95,100 shares at $57,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-280.46 for the present operating margin

+95.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keros Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.26. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.