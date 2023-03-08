KB Home (KBH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 34.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 3.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $40.54, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 76.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KBH on March 08, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has seen a -0.51% decrease for the week, with a -11.59% drop in the past month and a 11.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for KB Home The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $32.50 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

KBH Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.17. In addition, KB Home saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KB Home (KBH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.