Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Stock Sees a-2.63 Decrease

In the past week, JAZZ stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -10.67% and a quarterly plunge of -11.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for JAZZ is 61.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAZZ on March 08, 2023 was 574.78K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 142.78. but the company has seen a -0.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $190 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

JAZZ Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.31. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Larkin Finbar, who sale 2,075 shares at the price of $140.76 back on Mar 07. After this action, Larkin Finbar now owns 21,779 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $292,081 using the latest closing price.

Larkin Finbar, the SVP, Technical Operations of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 1,706 shares at $143.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Larkin Finbar is holding 23,854 shares at $245,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.64 for the present operating margin

+85.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.