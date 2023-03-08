Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 54.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRM is 0.94.

The public float for IRM is 288.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on March 08, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a -3.39% drop in the past month, and a -2.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for IRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.07. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 21,219 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Mar 02. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $1,109,329 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 17,766 shares at $52.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $931,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 86.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.