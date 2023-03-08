Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has decreased by -11.24 compared to its previous closing price of 14.15. However, the company has seen a -37.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LUNR is $25.67, which is $13.11 above the current price. The public float for LUNR is 4.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on March 08, 2023 was 679.87K shares.

LUNR’s Market Performance

LUNR’s stock has seen a -37.51% decrease for the week, with a 37.87% rise in the past month and a 26.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 68.76% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.95% for LUNR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $35 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 68.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.70%, as shares surge +34.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -37.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.