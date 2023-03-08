Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, INTU stock has gone up by 3.48%, with a monthly gain of 0.06% and a quarterly surge of 5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Intuit Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.17.

The public float for INTU is 272.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for INTU on March 08, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 409.29. but the company has seen a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Intuit Earnings Come in Strong. It’s Raising Its Bet On AI For Finance.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $500 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

INTU Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $411.47. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Tessel Marianna, who sale 1,744 shares at the price of $407.36 back on Mar 03. After this action, Tessel Marianna now owns 26,458 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $710,432 using the latest closing price.

Clatterbuck Michelle M, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc., sale 545 shares at $421.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Clatterbuck Michelle M is holding 1,350 shares at $229,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.