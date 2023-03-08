Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. however, the company has experienced a -6.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is $6.00, The public float for IKT is 19.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On March 08, 2023, IKT’s average trading volume was 251.94K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stock saw a decrease of -6.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.68% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.45% for IKT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.13% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7283. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Werner Milton H., the President and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Werner Milton H. is holding 5,330,433 shares at $4,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-454.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -476.88. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -52.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.