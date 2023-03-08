indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.76. but the company has seen a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 82.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INDI on March 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

The stock of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has seen a 1.15% increase in the past week, with a 26.86% rise in the past month, and a 29.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 41.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 32.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +31.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.68. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 81.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Mar 01. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,304,303 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $315,900 using the latest closing price.

Machuga Steven, the Chief Operating Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $10.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Machuga Steven is holding 66,376 shares at $517,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.18 for the present operating margin

+49.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -44.45. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.