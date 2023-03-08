HNI Corporation (HNI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 29.94. However, the company has experienced a -13.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is above average at 10.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HNI Corporation (HNI) is $34.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for HNI is 40.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HNI on March 08, 2023 was 183.23K shares.

HNI’s Market Performance

HNI’s stock has seen a -13.96% decrease for the week, with a -14.72% drop in the past month and a -6.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for HNI Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.68% for HNI stock, with a simple moving average of -14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for HNI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HNI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $38 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

HNI Trading at -11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNI fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.03. In addition, HNI Corporation saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNI starting from Bridges Marshall H, who sale 4,383 shares at the price of $32.35 back on Feb 02. After this action, Bridges Marshall H now owns 72,287 shares of HNI Corporation, valued at $141,790 using the latest closing price.

Berger Vincent P, the President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp of HNI Corporation, sale 2,150 shares at $32.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Berger Vincent P is holding 63,298 shares at $69,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.09 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for HNI Corporation stands at +5.25. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HNI Corporation (HNI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.