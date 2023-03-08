HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 3.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is $63.23, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DINO on March 08, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 52.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -7.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $52 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DINO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

DINO Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.88. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from LEE JAMES H, who sale 4,180 shares at the price of $50.64 back on Dec 23. After this action, LEE JAMES H now owns 57,101 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $211,675 using the latest closing price.

Holding Carol Orme, the 10% Owner of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 5,000,000 shares at $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Holding Carol Orme is holding 40,822,762 shares at $241,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.