Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hess Corporation (HES) by analysts is $161.74, which is $23.76 above the current market price. The public float for HES is 276.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of HES was 1.62M shares.

HES) stock’s latest price update

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 141.55. however, the company has experienced a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/25/23 that Stock Market News

HES’s Market Performance

Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.50% decline in the past month and a -4.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HES reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for HES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HES, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HES Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.50. In addition, Hess Corporation saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from HESS JOHN B, who sale 109,649 shares at the price of $139.29 back on Feb 02. After this action, HESS JOHN B now owns 120,310 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $15,273,009 using the latest closing price.

HESS JOHN B, the Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation, sale 109,649 shares at $139.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that HESS JOHN B is holding 789,103 shares at $15,251,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+41.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +17.60. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.