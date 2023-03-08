HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 26.88x. The 36-month beta value for HDB is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on March 08, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 68.32. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly drop of -0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for HDFC Bank Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.01. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 97.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.