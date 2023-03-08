Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, HLIT stock has gone down by -5.61%, with a monthly decline of -12.88% and a quarterly plunge of -17.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.05% for HLIT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 49.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.94.

The public float for HLIT is 102.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% of that float. On March 08, 2023, HLIT’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 12.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.