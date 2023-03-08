Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is above average at 7.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is $59.33, which is $12.46 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 84.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWC on March 08, 2023 was 481.25K shares.

HWC) stock’s latest price update

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 49.21. However, the company has seen a -4.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HWC’s Market Performance

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has experienced a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.95% drop in the past month, and a -14.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for HWC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.64% for HWC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.41. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Ziluca Christopher S, who sale 1,821 shares at the price of $53.11 back on Feb 02. After this action, Ziluca Christopher S now owns 18,314 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $96,713 using the latest closing price.

Knight Cecil W. Jr, the Chief Banking Officer of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 6,675 shares at $50.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Knight Cecil W. Jr is holding 30,240 shares at $334,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +35.20. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.