Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for GWRE is 81.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on March 08, 2023 was 879.13K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE)’s stock price has increased by 5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 71.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE’s stock has risen by 7.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly rise of 23.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Guidewire Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.19% for GWRE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to GWRE, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

GWRE Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.89. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from King James Winston, who sale 192 shares at the price of $70.36 back on Mar 01. After this action, King James Winston now owns 37,942 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $13,509 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 9,547 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 57,915 shares at $668,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.