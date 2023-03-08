Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 5.45. but the company has seen a 6.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) by analysts is $10.04, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for TV is 559.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TV was 3.64M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV’s stock has seen a 6.45% increase for the week, with a -14.15% drop in the past month and a 0.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.19% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

TV Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at +5.85. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 19.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.