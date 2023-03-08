GoDaddy Inc.’s (GDDY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has gone up by 0.07% for the week, with a -9.05% drop in the past month and a -3.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for GDDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for GDDY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GDDY is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GDDY is 152.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for GDDY on March 08, 2023 was 888.95K shares.

GDDY) stock’s latest price update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 75.90. However, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $103 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDDY reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for GDDY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GDDY, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

GDDY Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.18. In addition, GoDaddy Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Bhutani Amanpal Singh, who sale 7,950 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Mar 02. After this action, Bhutani Amanpal Singh now owns 280,245 shares of GoDaddy Inc., valued at $595,903 using the latest closing price.

McCaffrey Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of GoDaddy Inc., sale 3,247 shares at $74.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that McCaffrey Mark is holding 99,106 shares at $243,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoDaddy Inc. stands at +8.62. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.