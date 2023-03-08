Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Stock Experiences -27.79% Monthly Change

In the past week, GMED stock has gone down by -1.44%, with a monthly decline of -27.79% and a quarterly plunge of -23.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Globus Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is above average at 30.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is $67.17, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 76.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMED on March 08, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has decreased by -2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 59.20. However, the company has experienced a -1.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GMED, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GMED Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -25.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.29. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Pfeil Keith W, who sale 29,167 shares at the price of $77.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Pfeil Keith W now owns 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,262,426 using the latest closing price.

Huller Kelly, the SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary of Globus Medical Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Huller Kelly is holding 0 shares at $562,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.