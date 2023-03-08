Gerdau S.A. (GGB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGB is $7.01, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for GGB is 601.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on March 08, 2023 was 10.13M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has increased by 3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 5.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.92% and a quarterly drop of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +19.78. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.