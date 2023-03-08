Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 125.70. but the company has seen a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Generac Stock Gets Buy Rating as Analyst Anticipates Growth in Clean Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 1.19.

The average price suggested by analysts for GNRC is $149.63, which is $23.15 above the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.57% of that float. The average trading volume for GNRC on March 08, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC’s stock has seen a 1.18% increase for the week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month and a 20.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $165 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GNRC, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

GNRC Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.11. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 20.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 45,207 shares at the price of $119.37 back on Mar 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 615,269 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $5,396,367 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $102.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 585,975 shares at $513,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.