Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has seen a -1.56% decrease in the past week, with a -23.43% drop in the past month, and a 11.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.54% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GRTX is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRTX is $9.50, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 39.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GRTX on March 08, 2023 was 391.75K shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has increased by 2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9125. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

Equity return is now at value 81.30, with -94.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.