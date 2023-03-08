Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Stock Observes -18.17% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a -49.15% drop in the past month, and a -3.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for FULC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.85% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FULC is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FULC is $17.22, which is $10.91 above than the current price. The public float for FULC is 58.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on March 08, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

FULC) stock’s latest price update

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a -49.15% drop in the past month, and a -3.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for FULC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.85% for FULC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FULC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at -40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -50.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,923,076 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 11,609,704 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,999,988 using the latest closing price.

Gould Robert J, the Interim President & CEO of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,766 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gould Robert J is holding 499,864 shares at $101,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-422.97 for the present operating margin

+86.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -421.89. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.