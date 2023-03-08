Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is $18.50, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRSH on March 08, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 15.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has risen by 3.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.61% and a quarterly rise of 2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

FRSH Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Mathrubootham Rathnagirish, who sale 333,333 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mathrubootham Rathnagirish now owns 0 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $5,115,982 using the latest closing price.

Mathrubootham Rathnagirish, the Chief Executive Officer of Freshworks Inc., sale 333,333 shares at $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mathrubootham Rathnagirish is holding 0 shares at $4,879,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.