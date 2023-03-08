Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN): A Technical Analysis

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for FBIN is 127.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on March 08, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

FBIN stock's latest price update

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 60.80. however, the company has experienced a -2.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Fortune Brands Executive as CFO

FBIN’s Market Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has experienced a -2.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a 10.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for FBIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.28% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FBIN, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

FBIN Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.72. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw 5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at +11.43. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.