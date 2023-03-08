Formula One Group (FWONK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 73.68. However, the company has seen a 5.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 32.07x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Formula One Group (FWONK) is $76.00, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 199.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FWONK on March 08, 2023 was 880.94K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has seen a 5.63% increase for the week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month and a 17.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Formula One Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FWONK, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.97. In addition, Formula One Group saw 19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 119,680 shares at the price of $74.59 back on Mar 06. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 3,550,381 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $8,927,458 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Formula One Group, sale 285,320 shares at $74.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 3,670,061 shares at $21,383,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.58 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +14.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Formula One Group (FWONK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.