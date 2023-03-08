Formula One Group (FWONA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 64.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/27/22 that Formula 1 Could Secure Lucrative Media Rights Deal. Investors May Be Wanting More.

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) Right Now?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Formula One Group (FWONA) is $75.88, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for FWONA is 22.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWONA on March 08, 2023 was 150.94K shares.

FWONA’s Market Performance

The stock of Formula One Group (FWONA) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 0.69% rise in the past month, and a 17.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for FWONA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for FWONA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FWONA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FWONA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $72 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONA reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for FWONA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to FWONA, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

FWONA Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONA rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.79. In addition, Formula One Group saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONA starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 119,680 shares at the price of $74.59 back on Mar 06. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 3,550,381 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $8,927,458 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Formula One Group, sale 285,320 shares at $74.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 3,670,061 shares at $21,383,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.58 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +14.92. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Formula One Group (FWONA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.