Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FISV is $127.47, which is $10.27 above the current market price. The public float for FISV is 621.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for FISV on March 08, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

FISV) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 118.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FISV’s Market Performance

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.99% rise in the past month, and a 11.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for FISV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for FISV stock, with a simple moving average of 15.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.95. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 13,059 shares at the price of $116.02 back on Mar 02. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 0 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $1,515,105 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 13,059 shares at $115.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 13,059 shares at $1,502,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.