First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.30 compared to its previous closing price of 122.07. however, the company has experienced a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is above average at 13.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Republic Bank (FRC) is $143.09, which is $28.54 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRC on March 08, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

FRC’s Market Performance

The stock of First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen a -6.02% decrease in the past week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month, and a -8.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for FRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.61% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FRC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRC Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.98. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Republic Bank (FRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.