First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBP is 177.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.31M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 14.09. However, the company has experienced a -5.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FBP’s Market Performance

First BanCorp. (FBP) has seen a -5.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.80% decline in the past month and a -8.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for FBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for FBP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FBP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

FBP Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, First BanCorp. saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from RIVERA NAYDA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.81 back on Nov 10. After this action, RIVERA NAYDA now owns 231,948 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $316,238 using the latest closing price.

Frye Daniel Edward, the Director of First BanCorp., sale 3,041 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Frye Daniel Edward is holding 20,741 shares at $48,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.76. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, First BanCorp. (FBP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.